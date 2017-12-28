Light snow will continue Thursday morning

We’re tracking a little light snow this morning! Accumulations look to be around a dusting to an inch at best. While it’s not a lot of snow, be aware that the roads may become slick.

Most of the snow will be gone by the afternoon, but a few snow showers may pop up later today. It’s still going to be pretty cold with highs in the teens. We’ll stay mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the single digits.

More snow is on track to pass through late Friday morning into the evening. We’re looking at about 1-3″ of light, fluffy snow once its all said and done. Highs will remain in the mid teens.

However, another huge blast of cold air will arrive by Saturday and Sunday. Highs will only be in the single digits with brutal wind chills that night. It’s likely our wind chills will be about -15 to -25 once again!

Meteorologist Taylor Graham