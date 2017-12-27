Two new Starbucks in the works for Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are not one, but two new Starbucks planned for Moline.

The first is going to be a stand-alone store at the corner of John Deere Road and 7th Street, in the same corner as UnityPoint Health Trinity. It's expected to open in 2018, according to Moline's Planning and Development Director, Ray Forsythe.

However, Forsythe said the developer also has its eyes on another spot in Moline - the former Aldi site on Avenue of the Cities. Dan Doland bought it and is building a new mixed-use building with four properties - and he's working to get a Starbucks in one of those spots by the end of 2018.

WQAD News 8 learned about both of these developments earlier this month, when we had "Breakfast With..." Forsythe on Good Morning Quad Cities.

"Eventually, [Doland is] going to build a residential tower as well, so that’s going to be a really good project for Avenue of the Cities," he said.

That's not all that's new on the Avenue. Further east, the city just completed a streetscaping project from 34th Street near Moline High School to 41st Street. Forsythe said it's all to set up the street for future development projects:

"We're doing a new plan, similar to our downtown plan, on Avenue of the Cities and we're going to announce that in January - a new consultant is coming in to do a feasibility study and economic development tool for Avenue of the Cities," he explained.

To learn more about all the new developments happening in 2018 in Moline, click here.