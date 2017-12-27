× Two children injured in trailer park fire succumbed to their injuries

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The death total from a devastating fire at the 5 Seasons Trailer Park on Thursday, Dec. 21, has climbed to five – all members of the same family – Davenport Fire Department officials reported.

Previously, the Davenport Fire Marshal reported that Kelsey Clain, a 23-year-old mother, died along with two children. Jayden Smead, a 5-year-old, and Carson Smead, a 2-year-old, in the blaze that broke out around 9:30 p.m. that Thursday night. On Wednesday, Dec. 27, firefighters reported that two other children – 9-month-old Isabella Smead and 4-year-old Skylar Smead – died at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics as a result of injuries from the fire.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, the release added. However, the fire marshal noted that there were no functioning smoke detectors in the home at the time of the fire.