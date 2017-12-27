Mercer County held 15-point at the half against Morrison. The mustangs would cut it to 6 before the Golden Eagkes got their offense going again. Mercer County winning 61-49.
Mercer County holds off a second half push from Morrison in win
-
Man accused of hitting deputy with vehicle has been captured
-
Mercer County gets big win over Princeville
-
Genesis Medical warns of phone scam in Mercer County
-
Mercer County holds off Monmouth United
-
West Central scores road win over Mercer County
-
-
Mercer County runs past Ridgewood
-
Cancer patients and colleagues mourn loss of leading oncologist
-
Mercer County gets second win in the LTC
-
Alleman beats Orion by 21 to win Tournament Title
-
Mercer County wins first game of the year
-
-
Illini West bests rival Mercer County
-
Annawan-Wethersfield stays undefeated in the LTC
-
Burglar sentenced in attack on elderly man