Light snow event still on track after midnight

A light snow event is still on track to arrive after midnight Wednesday, Dec. 27 before ending later Thursday morning. During this period, temperatures will hold steady in the single digits before slowly rising in the teens later on Thursday. I still expect to see snowfall amounts to be an inch or less especially for areas more north of the Quad Cities.

We’ll remain in the mid teens by Friday as another weak snow system sweeps through the area later that day. This too will produce around an inch of snowfall especially for areas more south of the Quad Cities.

Once this wave departs another blast of arctic air will place us back in the deep freeze heading into the last weekend of 2017. That will continue on New Years Day with highs during this period in the single digits and overnight lows either at or below zero. Wind chills will be common in the minus teens.

Stay Warm!!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

