Iowa beats BC in Pinstripe Bowl

Iowa had lost 5 straight bowl games dating back to 2010 until they beat Boston College 27-20 in the Pinstripe Bowl. Jake Gervase, an Assumption Grad, had an interception leading to the Hawks first points. Then Drake Kulick, a Muscatine Grad, scored the game winning touchdown. The win would tie Iowa Football Coach Kirk Ferentz with Hayden Fry for most wins all-time at Iowa.