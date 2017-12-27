Iowa beats BC in Pinstripe Bowl

Posted 11:20 pm, December 27, 2017, by , Updated at 11:21PM, December 27, 2017

Iowa had lost 5 straight bowl games dating back to 2010 until they beat Boston College 27-20 in the Pinstripe Bowl.  Jake Gervase, an Assumption Grad, had an interception leading to the Hawks first points.  Then Drake Kulick, a Muscatine Grad, scored the game winning touchdown.  The win would tie Iowa Football Coach Kirk Ferentz with Hayden Fry for most wins all-time at Iowa.