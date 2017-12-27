Hawkeyes Win; QC bar’s Curse is Lifted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Have you heard the one about the Iowa fans who walk into this bar? It's the Hawkeye Sports Bar & Grill.

Black and gold game day accessories and permanent ones are all ready for the Hawkeyes to take on Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl.

But no matter how much Hawkeye spirit, history shows these fans in this particular bar are cursed. It's been seven years since Iowa has won a bowl game.

"We have not won a bowl game since we've bought this place," says bar owner Barry Tucker. "I was really worried about today because we lost so many bowl games. I was afraid people had given up."

But not these fans, and not this night.

"I've been a fan my whole life. I went to the University of Iowa," says one fan.

"My dad played for them in the 80s," says another.

Did you hear the one about these fans who walked into this bar? It's no joke. They just broke a curse.

Iowa beat Boston College 27-20 in the Pinstripe Bowl in New York City.