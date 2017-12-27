× Cold weather forcing crews to stop work on Adams County Jail

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — Chilling temperatures are halting work on a jail project in one western Illinois county.

WGEM-AM reports Wednesday that crews building the Adams County Jail in Quincy have had to stop construction because cement for foundation pillars could freeze.

The cement has to go into tubes used to pour the pillars. About 40 pillars already have been poured.

County board jail committee member Kent Snider says crews will have to wait for temperatures to rise above freezing before work can resume.

Temperatures have dipped close to — or below — freezing across many parts of the Midwest.

The jail is set to open in September of 2019.