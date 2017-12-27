Another morning with dangerous wind chills

It’s another day of brutal cold! Wind chills this morning are ranging from about -15 to -25. We are under another Wind Chill Advisory until noon today. Layer up as you head out the door! With wind chills this low, frostbite can occur in 30 minutes if you have exposed skin!

Sunshine will be back today, but it won’t warm us up much at all. Highs will only top out around 10 with wind chills below zero this afternoon.

We’ll still be quite cold tonight with lows in the single digits, and a little snow is on track by Thursday morning. Give yourself plenty of time for your morning commute as it will be snowing before the sunrise. Accumulations will be around 1-2″, mainly north of I-80. Highs will improve a little bit, and we’ll warm into the mid teens.

We’ll remain in the mid teens by Friday, but another blast of cold air is on track this weekend. We’ll fall into the single digits by Saturday and Sunday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meteorologist Taylor Graham