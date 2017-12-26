× Wapello woman killed, child injured in Christmas Eve crash

WARREN COUNTY, Illinois — A woman from Wapello, Iowa was killed and her three-year-old child seriously injured following a Christmas Eve accident in rural Warren County.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Alma E. Perez, 22, of Wapello died from injuries sustained in a crash that happened a little after 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 on U.S. 34 between Monmouth and Biggsville. The accident report indicates Perez , who was driving westbound, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Yvonne Villarreal, 44, of Knoxville, Illinois.

Perez and her three-year-old child were initially transported to a hospital in Burlington, then to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Perez died of her injuries at UIHC. The condition of her child was not immediately available.

Villarreal was transported to a hospital in Peoria for treatment of injuries. An update on her condition was not made available.

The report indicates Perez was driving too fast for conditions, leading to the crash.