Charges finalized, victim identified in Monmouth shooting death

MONMOUTH, Illinois — Police have identified the man shot to death early the morning of Christmas Eve at a home in Monmouth as Zackery D. Talley, 27.

Drew M. Pearman, also of Monmouth, has been charged with first-degree murder in Talley’s shooting death.

Monmouth Police responded to a home near the intersection of W. 4th Street and Main Street around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 24th. Officers found Talley’s body there and determined he was killed by a gunshot wound.

Investigators interviewed Pearman, 34, who lives at the home and subsequently arrested him. He is being held in the Warren County Jail without bail.

He is facing 20 years to life on the charges, which are a Class X felony. A first appearance in court has been scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 2.