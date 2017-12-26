Snowstar snow makers relishing the trip into the deep freeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDALUSIA, Illinois -- What a difference a couple weeks makes.

Snowstar Winter Sports Park was supposed to open on Dec. 12, but balmy early winter weather prevented them from making enough snow to cover the slopes.

That's certainly not a problem now.

With temperatures taking a nosedive well below the 19 degrees necessary to make the fluffy white stuff, the snow-making machines at Snowstar have been running non-stop, allowing the popular ski and sledding hotspot to open on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

All the ski resorts in the area are now open, with Snowstar joining Sundown Mountain in Dubuque and Chestnut Mountain in Galena having opened a week or two ago.

You can check current Midwest skiing conditions here.