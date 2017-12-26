× Season’s coldest to remain for the rest of the year.. Snow chances approaching

This bitterly cold air simply has no place to go in the near future. Single digits for daytime highs were noted most of the area, which will lead to overnight lows below zero. Not much wind expected overnight but enough to produce wind chills as cold as 20 degrees below zero.

Highs later this week will make their way in the teens before dropping back in the single digits this weekend.

As far as snow chances are concern they’re a couple of waves that will be nearing the area. The first is expected to approach early Thursday morning. At this point, the main snowfall will remain just north of the Quad Cities. Areas north of Highway 20 may see close to 3 inches whereas farther south toward the Quad Cities I’m looking around an inch or less.

Next wave will be grazing the area by Friday evening. Latest model runs are showing signs that any significant snowfall will stay just south of the viewing area. I’ll keep an eye on consistency when it comes to its track these next couple of days.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here