New pizzeria puts a twist on Quad City-style pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF--The owners of Fields of Pizza are introducing a new restaurant to the Quad Cities.

The Quad City Pizza Company will host its grand opening Wednesday, December 27. The new pizzeria will debut its own sausage blend and hand cut appetizers. They will also introduce a new version of the Quad City-style pizza.

“It is a distant cousin of the Quad City-style pizza, so it's going to be a little bit of a different crust, a different cheese blend, (and) different sauce. We're not going to cut it into rectangles like a lot of places do, but I just say come out and try it and judge for yourself,” co-owner Brandon Tice.

Right now, the company owns two Fields of Pizza on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities. Tice says the plan to close their East Moline location and convert the Moline branch into a second Quad City Pizza Company in the spring.

The new restaurant opens from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.