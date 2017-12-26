Fareway: 3 ingredients you can customize to make the perfect smoothie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This time of year we start thinking about dieting and starting to work off those extra holiday pounds. Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn Ferin is here with some recipes to help you kick start your New Year.

Orange Julius Smoothie

1 package Carnation Instant Breakfast, French Vanilla

1 cup orange juice

1 cup ice cubes

Blend all ingredients in a blender and serve

Triple Berry Kale Smoothie

1 1/2 cup mixed berries

1/2 cup milk

1 cup ice cubes

1 cup kale

Combine all ingredients in blender and blend until smoothie reaches desired consistency.