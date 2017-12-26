Dangerous chills, followed by more snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for parts of the area through Wednesday morning as wind chills are expected down to -20° this morning, and again Wednesday morning. During peak warmth today around 3pm, temperatures will only be around 11 degrees with -10° wind chills.

Tonight will be bitterly cold once again with overnight lows around -5°. Chills could dip down to -20° once again. With wind chills that low frostbite can occur on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.

We are setting our sights on the next snowfall. This one is coming Thursday morning. A few inches of very fluffy snow is likely by Thursday evening which will make things treacherous. Keep in mind, this snow will fall with very low temperatures. Every degree below freezing makes it harder for road chemicals to get the snow and ice up above 32°, to the point at which roads become slushy.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen