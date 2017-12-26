× Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 80 claims life of child, dog

GENESEO, Illinois — A 12-year-old boy died in a traffic crash on Interstate 80 near Geneseo the afternoon of Dec. 24, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened at 1:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve near the Geneseo off-ramp of I-80 at mile marker 19, police said. A Ford Escape driven by Latoya Cole, 31, of Chicago, lost control on the overpass, spun and was struck by a semi-trailer driven by Edward Hicks III, 59, of Guadalupe, Texas

A passenger in Cole’s vehicle, identified by police as a 12-year-old male juvenile, was pronounced dead at the scene. A dog traveling in the vehicle also died in the crash. Coles was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition was not released. Police also did not say whether the juvenile killed was related to Cole.

Hicks III was not injured in the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.