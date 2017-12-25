Four people killed in early morning house fire in Blue Grass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police say three people were found dead inside a Blue Grass home after an early morning fire Monday, December 25.

Police and fire departments from Blue Grass, Buffalo and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the blaze.

It happened on the 300 block of Salem Street near the Blue Grass Community Hall, around 12:34 a.m.

Blue Grass police Sergeant Garrett Jahns says four people were inside the home at the time of the fire. One man was able to exit the home and was transported to the hospital, he later died from his injuries.

"Any day is a terrible day to have a tragedy but to have a tragedy on Christmas, it’s a memory that (the remaining family) will have forever unfortunately,” says Sergeant Jahns.

Multiple neighbors say the victims include a mother, father and two adult children.

“(They were) very nice people, they are just one big family. They were always there to help each other out,” says neighbor Lora Picoled.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The name of the victims are not being released until family members are notified.