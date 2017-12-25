× Brutal wind chills expected by Tuesday morning

After a cold Christmas, it’s going to be brutally cold early Tuesday morning. Actual temperatures will fall a bit below zero, but a breezy northwest wind will make it feel about -10 to -25! Wind chills will be the coldest north of Highway 30, and those areas will be under a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 AM. Wind chills that low can cause frost bite to exposed skin in 30 minutes! It’s imperative to bundle up if you have to head outside!

It won’t be getting much warmer in the afternoon. Despite seeing a some sunshine, highs will only be around 10 with wind chills below zero.

We’ll get a few degrees warmer on Wednesday, and we’ll be back in the upper teens on Thursday. Some light snow will pass through, and a few snow showers are possible on Friday as well. By the upcoming weekend, another round of cold air will drop us into the single digits.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham