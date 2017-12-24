× Update: Names released in Davenport mobile home fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Fire Marshal has released the names of the three people killed in a mobile home fire.

Kelsey Clain, a 23-year-old mother, died along with two children. Jayden Smead, a 5-year-old, and Carson Smead, a 2-year-old, were also killed.

According to Interim Fire Marshal Jim Morris, two other children are still in the hospital in Iowa City.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived at 5 Seasons mobile home park around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 21st.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Fire investigators found that there were no working smoke detectors in the home, which could have delayed the occupants getting out.