Police searching for Geneseo man accused of arson, assault

GENESEO, Illinois — Geneseo Police are searching for a man who they say set fire to a home with a woman still inside.

Jeffery ‘Ryan’ Blunk, 28, is wanted on aggravated arson and aggravated assault charges.

Police and firefighters responded to a house fire in the 500 block of East Park Street around 8 a.m. on Saturday, December 23rd. A woman was inside the home at the time, as well as a dog and several cats.

According to investigators with the Geneseo Police Department, Illinois State Police, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire was intentionally set as a result of a domestic dispute.

The woman and pets were able to get out of the house safely.

Anyone with information on Blunk’s whereabouts is asked to contact Geneseo Police at 309-944-5141 or Henry County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-227-2324.