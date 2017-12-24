Monmouth man faces murder charges in Christmas Eve shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONMOUTH, Illinois -- A Monmouth man has been charged with murder following a Christmas Eve shooting.

Monmouth Police responded to a home near the intersection of W. 4th Street and Main Street around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 24th. Officers found a 27-year-old man who was killed by a gunshot wound.

Investigators interviewed Drew M. Pearman, 34, who lives at the home. He was then arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Pearman remains in the Warren County Jail.

The victim's name has not yet been released, pending family notification.