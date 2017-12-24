It will be bitter cold on Christmas morning

Merry Christmas Eve! Now that we have some snow on the ground, get ready for a cold night! Lows will be falling into the low teens with a partly cloudy sky. A westerly breeze is going to make it feel like we’re near 0.

We’re still on track for a cold Christmas with highs in the low 20s. Despite seeing some sunshine, it’s going to feel more like the single digits with a westerly breeze during the day. Overnight lows will fall into the single digits.

The coldest of the air arrives on Tuesday with highs in the low teens. We’ll stay partly cloudy. Get ready for overnight lows falling a little below zero!

Temperatures improve a bit by Wednesday and Thursday into the mid to upper teens. A few snow showers are possible on Thursday as well.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham