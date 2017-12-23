× Snow will arrive just in time for Christmas Eve

Despite seeing more sunshine today, it’s going to be pretty chilly! Highs will struggle to reach 30.

The quiet weather will continue this evening, but snow is still on track to pass through starting after midnight and lasting through Sunday morning. Areas south of I-80 will be under a Winter Weather Advisory late tonight through Sunday morning, and have a chance at seeing 2-4″. Those along the I-80, including the Quad Cities, may see around 1-2″. For those north, a dusting up to an inch is possible. Take caution if you need to travel!

The snow will wrap up by Sunday afternoon, and highs will only be in the mid 20s. Christmas Day is still looking quite cold with highs only in the low 20s. The coldest of the air arrives on Tuesday as highs only make it into the teens. Overnight lows will easily be in the single digits!

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham