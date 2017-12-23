Oh Snow! A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place on Christmas Eve

Get ready for some snow! While the evening will remain dry, snow will begin to move in after midnight into early Sunday morning. Lows will be in the upper teens.

The snow will continue throughout our Christmas Eve morning. Most of the snow will be along and south of I-80, and those areas are likely to pick up 2-4″. Just north of I-80 will see about 1-2″, and areas around Highway 30 and further north will pick up only a dusting up to an inch. Areas just north of I-80 and points south will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through Sunday morning. If you have to travel, be extremely cautious! Temperatures will be well below freezing in the mid 20s.

Snow will taper off by the afternoon, and we’ll remain partly cloudy for Christmas. Highs will only be in the low 20s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll only warm up into the mid teens!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham