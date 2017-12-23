Man turns memories into paintings at Moline community center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Inside the walls of Active Day community center is a painter.

And not just any painter.

Pum Fay is a native of Cambodia. He spends multiple days per week at the center, which provides medical services and social opportunities to its members.

The paintings Pum creates are depictions of life back home. He came to the United States when he was in his 50s, and still remembers the Cambodian landscapes of childhood.

His daughter, Sophorn Bechtel said the staff and services at Active Day have allowed her father the opportunity to continue painting, leading to inspiration for others.

"I'm just thankful for this facility that they continue to... help my dad and other people," said Sophorn. "And my dad enjoys coming here, it's just like a family. He loves it here."

Active Day provides services for adults ages 18 and up. Click here to learn more about the facility. You can also find Active Day on Facebook.