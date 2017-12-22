Viral Video: Solo Youtuber performs all-vocal Home Alone soundtrack

Youtuber Mike Tompkins orchestrated an A cappella sample of the soundtrack from the classic Christmas movie “Home Alone.”

In a behind the scenes video, Tompkins shows how he put it all together.

First step: Audio.

Using audio editing software, the music producer recorded separate tracks of himself mimicking the part of each different instrument; one by one.

“Time to mix 400 layers of audio,” he said with a laugh.

Next: Video.

He then set up in front of a green screen and recorded himself as a representation of each instrument used in the ensemble. Again, one by one.

It all came together as a massive orchestra of dozens of Mikes. He posted the video to YouTube on Wednesday, December 20th.