FULTON, Illinois -- 2nd graders in Mrs. Renkes' class recite the pledge at Fulton Elementary School.
The Pledge from Mrs. Renkes’ class at Fulton Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Spencer’s class at Fulton Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Price’s class at Fulton Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Steele’s class at Fulton Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Ms. Meinsma’s class at Fulton Elementary School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Allen’s class at Colona Grade School
-
-
The Pledge from Mrs. McWherter’s class at Colona Grade School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Farrell’s class at Colona Grade School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Hart’s class at Colona Grade School
-
The Pledge from Mr. Cuppy’s class at Colona Grade School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Bullock’s class at Colona Grade School
-
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Parker’s class at Colona Grade School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Bagby’s class at Colona Grade School
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Johnson’s class at Buffalo Elementary School