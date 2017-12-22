Watch: Santa delivers lumps of coal to Muscatine City Council

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- The Muscatine City Council had a surprise visit from Santa Claus, but it wasn't quite a jolly time.

As the meeting was recorded, the city captured footage of two men approaching the desk: one man was dressed in full Santa gear and the other was just wearing a Santa cap and holding a big black bag. Inside that bag were lumps of coal.

The Santa impersonator apparently began his "gift-giving" spree by handing candy to Mayor Diana Broderson. But as he continues, he hands out lumps of coal to city leaders.

It wasn't long before Santa and his helper were escorted out.