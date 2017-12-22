Resolution Run 5k coming back to Moline for its 2nd year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- YouthHope's 2nd Annual Resolution Run is set to kick off on January 1st, 2018!

The 5k run begins and ends at 41st Street and 12th Avenue, where YouthHope is located in Moline. The run is a loop course that wraps through neighborhoods, along Riverside Park, and back to the YouthHope Center, where the race begins and ends.

YouthHope is located at 3928 12th Avenue.

All proceeds from the race entries go to YouthHope, which is described as a ministry of Christian Friendliness.

Click here to register. Entry is $35 through December 31st at 11:59 p.m. Packet pickup is from noon until 3 p.m. on December 31st and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on race day.