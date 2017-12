Porch package thief sought by Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Tis the season for package bandits, and Crime¬† Stoppers of the Quad Cities is seeking the public’s assistance in catching this brazen, broad daylight thief who struck in Rock Island.

According to police, a suspect grabbed a large Amazon box off a porch in the 700 block of 23rd Avenue at 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or the crime is asked to call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous tips.