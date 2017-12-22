Porch package thief sought by Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Tis the season for package bandits, and Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is seeking the public’s assistance in catching this brazen, broad daylight thief who struck in Rock Island.

According to police, a suspect grabbed a large Amazon box off a porch in the 700 block of 23rd Avenue at 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or the crime is asked to call the tip line at (309) 762-9500. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous tips.