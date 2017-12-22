Police: Disturbance with vehicle at Lambeau Field, suspect in custody

GREEN BAY — WQAD’s Tribune Media sister station WITI out of Milwaukee is reporting on a significant police presence being seen at Lambeau Field this hour — and reports indicate a suspect is in custody.

Crime tape is surrounding the scene — and a news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. FOX6 News plans to stream that news conference.

Video from the FOX 11 tower cam shows multiple squad cars and ambulances within the stadium parking lot. Also, officers are gathering in the area of the loading dock on the south end of the stadium. Also in the parking lot, a minivan can be seen wedged into between two vehicles.

The Packers had invited hundreds of fans to help shovel the snow from the seating areas inside Lambeau Field on Friday.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story — our partner station has crews on the scene.