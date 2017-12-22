Davenport mobile home fire takes lives of 1 adult, 2 kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- One adult and two kids have died following a fire at a mobile home park.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived at 5 Seasons trailer park Thursday evening, December 21st, according to a statement from Davenport Fire District Chief Joe Smith. Crews were dispatched to the park, located in the 5100 block of North Fairmount, around 9:30 p.m.

"The fire was quickly extinguished and the trailer was searched for occupants," read a statement from the City of Davenport.

Initially, officials said one adult had died and four children were taken to the hospital. Hours later, Davenport Interim Fire Marshal Jim Morris confirmed that in addition to the adult, two children had also died. The other two children have been transferred to Iowa City and are in critical condition.

Officials have not yet released the names of the victims, pending family notification.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Fire investigators found that there were no working smoke detectors in the home, which could have delayed the occupants getting out.