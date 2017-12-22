NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Five Easy Gift Ideas in Five Minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you done with your Christmas shopping? Yeah, me neither. If you need some help and want something fast, fun, and affordable - here are five gift ideas in five minutes.

First, get out your Crock-Pot. We're going to make Snowman Poop! I found this fun recipe on a blog called Crock-Pot Ladies. All you need to do is melt some Almond Bark in your Crock-Pot, mix in some Honey Nut Cheerios and Funfetti Cake Mix, then spread it all over a baking pan and let it cool. Check? Check.

Second, grab a bag of Hershey's Kisses. Throw it in a Ziploc Bag, put some ribbon on it and a little tag. What do you have? Mrs. Claus' Kisses!

Third, grab a bag of green and red M&Ms. Separate all the red M&Ms from the green M&Ms. That's the hardest part. No joke. Throw the green M&Ms in a Ziploc Bag, put some ribbon on it and a tag that says - Grinch Pills.

Fourth, you need four things - oatmeal, sugar, green sprinkles, and red sprinkles. Take a mason jar (or any kind of cute container) and fill it with equal parts of all four and VIOLA - Reindeer Dust!

Fifth, grab some more Almond Bark and melt it in microwave. Then, grab all those red M&Ms (unless you already ate them). Using a bag of Bugles, simply dip the open side of a Bugle into the melted Almond Bark, then stick an M&M in there. You know what you just made? Click below:

I hope these quick gift ideas are useful to you and mostly - make you smile. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!