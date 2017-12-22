Mississippi River Distilling Company raises a glass to tax reform plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LE CLAIRE, Iowa - They are raising a glass at Mississippi River Distilling Company because the tax reform plan is giving them a break.

"For the first 100,000 proof gallons that we produce next year or in a calendar year we'll get a discounted rate," said Garrett Burchett, Owner, Mississippi River Distilling Company.

Alcohol manufacturers are among the most heavily taxed businesses in the United States, this bill cuts the federal excise tax on spirits by 70%.

For Mississippi River Distilling Company it means being able to reinvest back into the business.

"It allows us some freedom to take those dollars that we would normally spend and put them elsewhere, be it employees, marketing, getting our name out there," said Burchett.

It will hopefully draw people to the new cocktail lounge that opened in July.

"Allowing people to come in and sit down and enjoy a cocktail, enjoy flights kind of pick and choose what they like to taste and try has really opened up what our customers are able to do," said Burchett.

For this business it was an early Christmas gift that they'll be able to take advantage of in the new year.