MidAmerican gets multiple reports of scams on December 22nd

Scammers have been trying to swindle money from MidAmerican Energy customers, according to the company.

The energy company took to their Facebook page to alert customers about a phone scam that they had been getting reports about on December 22nd.

The scammers are trying to get people to give up personal information over the phone.

“MidAmerican Energy will never ask for credit card information over the phone, and we do not accept prepaid (Green Dot) debit cards as payment,” said the company’s Facebook post. ” If you receive one of these calls, hang up the phone immediately and call your local police.”