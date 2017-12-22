Mercado on Fifth Market Has Big Plans for the Future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A popular farmers' market in downtown Moline may soon be accessible year round.

The Mercado on Fifth Market started in August 2016 on 5th Avenue in Moline's Floreciente Neighborhood. WQAD News 8 was there for the grand opening.

The market offers fresh food, live music, and showcases the area's small businesses and rich culture.

Now, in 2018, the outdoor market may be moving indoors - sort of. According to Ray Forsythe, Moline's Planning and Development Director, Bob and Maria Ontiveros have a plan to build a permanent structure and create an open air market.

"They will be able to have 365 days a year activity in Mercado," he explained live on Good Morning Quad Cities on Thursday, December 14th. "They're also planning a mixed-use building so retail, office, and residential are right on the corner literally across the street from where we're at right now."

That spot was The Q, located on the corner of 5th Avenue and 12th Street. It's opening in January 2018.