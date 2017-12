MOLINE, Illinois — A house caught fire in Moline Friday afternoon, December 22nd.

Initial reports indicated that the home caught fire around noon. The home is located in the 2300 block of 15th Street, about a half-mile southwest of Wharton Field House.

As of 12:15 p.m. firefighters were on scene. 15th Street is blocked off where crews are working on the controlling the fire.

Updates will be added as information becomes available.