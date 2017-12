× Firefighters make quick response to Bettendorf home fire

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A home located west of Bettendorf High School caught fire late Friday morning, December 22nd.

Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Tanglefoot Road at about 10:40 a.m. According to a statement from the City of Bettendorf, it only took about 15 minutes for crews to gain control of the fire, which was contained to the main floor bathroom.

There were no injuries reported.