× Eric’s version of “Night Before Christmas” is sure to put a smile on your face

Good morning everyone!

If you’re still not in the holiday spirit, how about this? Meteorologist Eric Sorensen spent a few minutes this morning broadcasting his favorite version of A Night Before Christmas. And he did it from the friendly confines of the “News 8 Family Room!”

And instead of Santa Claus in his sleigh, you’ll hear about a special character! Hint it’s our favorite Meteorologist from Chicago. Enjoy!

And this year, he’s got a new poem! This one has to do with our lack of snowfall and what we expect Santa to put in our newsroom stockings. Check it out: