Your favorite Christmas carols as performed by . . . goats?

A Swedish charity has found an extremely unique way to raise funds this holiday season: an album of goats “singing” Christmas songs.

“All I Want for Christmas is a Goat” is the new holiday album in which the melody in each tune is performed by goats.

Here is a very goaty “Jingle Bells”:

If you prefer the slower tempo, more introspective “O Come All Ye Faithful”, the goats do that one, too:

The goofy album isn’t just for fun, though. ActionAid Sweden created it to raise awareness about how important goats are in developing countries in the fight against poverty. All proceeds from the album – which is available on iTunes and Spotify – go to benefit ActionAid.

Be warned, though, some of the goat “singers” are of the “screaming goat” variety.