Salvation Army considering cashless donations for Red Kettle Campaign

DAVENPORT - It's a sound you hear, year after year, a little hand bell rung by Lawrence Bell.

He's been a bell ringer for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign since 2007.

"Always learn something new,helping somebody year after year," said Bell.

But this year, it's been a little tough getting people to drop money in the red kettle.

"All they do is carry plastic, then you can't take the payment because this is cash only," said Bell.

The Salvation Army has a goal of $825,000 to fund programs like the one that helps provide children with Christmas gifts.

With only two days left of bell ringing they're not where they want to be.

"We're a little over 65% of our goal of $825,000 but we still have two days left of kettle bell ringing," said Bill Horrell, Director of Development for The Salvation Army.

With times changing and people paying more with plastic, The Salvation Army is looking into more cashless ways to donate.

"We're looking at ideas to either do text to donate, do QR codes, possibly to do swipes, we have a thing called a dip jar where people can slide their credit cards in for a designated amount," said Horrell.

But no matter how people donate one thing will never change, they'll always be bell's ringing outside of stores for the holidays.

Even though the bells stop ringing on Saturday, December 23rd, they'll still be running the campaign and collecting donations until mid-January.