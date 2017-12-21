Heavy police and FBI presence reported at Moline Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Shoppers at the Moline Walmart on John Deere Road were surprised to see a large law enforcement presence - including FBI agents and what appeared to be tactical police units - taking a man into custody a little after noon on Thursday, Dec. 21.

FBI Public Affairs Officer Brad Ware of the agency's Springfield field office confirmed there was an FBI operation at the location on Thursday, but said due to it being an ongoing investigation, no further information could be released. He did add that there is no threat to the public.

Moline Police did not respond to requests for comment. Ware did confirm that local law enforcement was assisting in the operation.

Witnesses said there were several undercover officers, around a half-dozen tactical personnel with long guns and agents with FBI windbreakers and protective vests on scene.

Updates will be added as information becomes available.