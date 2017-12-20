Thursday may bring a little freezing drizzle and wintry mix

It’s not going to be terribly cold tonight. With more cloud cover building in by early Thursday morning, lows will be near the 30 degree mark.

Increasing clouds will give way to some drizzle or light wintry mix late Thursday morning. As of now, the best shot for any wintry mix or freezing drizzle will be north of I-80 and Highway 30. For the Quad Cities, highs will be in the mid 30s.

However, we’ll drop around the freezing mark Thursday night for areas along and north of I-80. With a little sleet and freezing rain falling that evening, there may be some slick spots on the roads. Light snow is possible for towns around Highway 20. By Friday afternoon, we’ll be back in the mid 30s.

Highs will only be in the upper 20s by Saturday, but we’ll remain dry. Some models are hinting at more snow on Sunday, but not all of the models are on board… we’ll have a better idea on our snow potential later this week!

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham