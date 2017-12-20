Tax plan passes U.S. Senate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.- The U.S. Senate has voted to approve a sweeping overhaul of the country's tax system.

Lawmakers passed the plan 51 to 48 early Wednesday morning, December 20, after the U.S. House passed the bill earlier Tuesday, December 19.

Technical changes were made to the bill in the Senate, which means the bill goes back to the House Wednesday for a re-vote, where it's expected to pass again. The $1.5 trillion tax cut plan is the first major overhaul of U.S. tax laws in more than 30 years and is the first legislative win for Congress under President Donald Trump's administration.

The bill is expected to be on the President's desk later Wednesday.