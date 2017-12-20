× Sylvan Island to reopen after being closed for years

MOLINE, Illinois — The community will be able to access Sylvan Island once again, after the pathway was blocked for years.

On Thursday, December 21st, the new bicycle and pedestrian bridge will be officially opened to the public at 11 a.m. A ribbon cutting at Sylvan Gateway Park at 2nd Street and 1st Avenue will kick off the opening.

Although the island has been unused for years, Friends of Off Road Cycling have planned ahead and have cleared trails for the public to use, said Joe Taylor, President and CEO of the QC Convention and Visitors Bureau. Not only did the group spend four years clearing the trails, but they did it all by hand, using no power tools or chainsaws. In the process they could only access the island by boat.

The old bridge had been around for 114 years, and became a danger for people to even walk over.

Throwback article from 2013: Sylvan Island Bridge closed until further notice over safety issues

Click here to see the amenities that Sylvan Island offers.