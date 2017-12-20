Progress being made on new Clinton County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa - With every piece of steel put into place Clinton County is a step closer to a new era of Law Enforcement.

"We've been waiting a long time for this to happen and I think every body here, that's employed here, has been looking out the window for a long time," said Sheriff Rick Lincoln, Clinton County Sheriff's Dept.

Work started earlier this year on a new jail, 9-1-1 center, sheriff's office, and the emergency operations center.

This building is not being built in the typical way, instead of putting up the walls first, they're putting in the modular steel jail cells and two elevator shafts are in place just feet away from the building it'll replace.

Clinton county voters approved a tax increase to pay for this building but the original price tag of $22 million has gone up.

"Due to some increases in the price in steel... we're up to $24 million, we're still working very hard with our contractors trying to bring those costs down," said Lincoln.

There's still almost a full year of construction left, but Clinton County workers are eager for what the new year has to offer.

"Just having our staff come in and work in a modern facility that's gonna be a huge plus," said Lincoln.

The new jail will have 112 beds and 66 cells in the housing unit.

Construction is expected to be completed in December 2018.