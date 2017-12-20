× Gunshot victim hospitalized after shooting at Fulton, Illinois home

FULTON, Illinois — Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

It was Monday evening, December 18th that a female victim was taken to a hospital in Clinton, Iowa before being transferred to Iowa City for treatment. Police said they didn’t get word about the incident until Tuesday.

Investigators found out that the shooting happened at a home in the 1600 block of 11th Street in Fulton. Police got in contact with the homeowner and searched the home.

Other agencies are assisting as the investigation progresses.

There was no word on the condition of the victim or how the shooting occurred.