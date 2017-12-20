× Davenport’s Friendly House spreads holiday cheer to needy families

DAVENPORT –

The spirit of the season was alive and well on Wednesday, December 20. That’s where Davenport’s Friendly House looked more like Santa’s workshop.

Staffers and volunteers hosted the annual basket distribution for some 300 families.

Since Friendly House lost its United Way funding this year, it was up to other individuals and donors to pitch in.

“The community always steps up, but this is one of those programs that might be hard to measure the impact,” said Executive Director Lorelei Pfautz. “It’s not going to fall in some outcome measurement grid, but we know this makes a difference for the community.”

Participants signed up in early November. Donors bought food and gifts for the kids. Families just drove up to get the special delivery.

“They are extremely grateful for the support and the message of hope that comes from the community,” Pfautz continued. “You’re not alone in your struggle to meet your daily needs and make life happen every day for you and your family.”

It’s a mission that has continued for more than a century. Friendly House began serving the community back in 1896.