Utility work at Grant Street and I-74 to continue tonight

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- A utility company violated their permit by closing a ramp at the I-74 Bridge before the allotted time, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

A photo, which was taken around 6 p.m., shows a crew having the Grant Street ramp closed Monday evening, December 18th. A spokesperson with the Iowa Department of Transportation confirmed that the company was CenturyLink and that they had set up around 4:30 p.m., which is more than two hours before their permit allows.

Mark Brandl with the Iowa DOT explained that the permit allows utility companies to install lane or ramp closures at specified times: Sunday starting at 9 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m.; and Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. - 6 a.m. the next day. CenturyLink was reportedly told to take down their closure around 6:30 p.m.; shortly before 7 p.m. it was removed.

"CenturyLink is performing work to relocate cables along the bridge at the Department of Transportation's request as part of the Interstate 74 bridge project," said a statement from the market development manager. The work was expected to continue Tuesday evening "during non-peak traffic hours."

When a company doesn't comply with the terms of their permit, the Department of Transportation policy lays out a handful of actions that can be taken. Outlined in the "noncompliance" section, those actions all center around stopping the company's work, taking away their permit, and withholding any due reimbursement.

